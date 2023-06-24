Geneva moot calls for ending state violence against women in IIoJK

A grand seminar hosted in the Swiss city of Geneva on the sidelines 53rd session of the UNHRC while debating women’s empowerment in conflict zones has stressed the need for women’s inclusive and meaningful participation in peacebuilding and creating an environment where their voices and contribution are heard and acknowledged says a press release here on Friday.

The seminar titled, “Women in Conflict: Challenges and Responsibilities” was attended and addressed by former parliamentarians, diplomats, rights activists, writers and academicians hailing from different parts of the world including Julie Ward former MEP, Georgiana Epure senior advocacy and campaigns officer at Girls Not Bride, Tazeen Hasan the recipient of Harvard Spotlight award, barrister Margaret Owen President Widows for Peace Through Democracy, Ms Shamim Shawl representative of IMWU, Dr. Shagufta Ashraf and several others. Whereas, the side event sponsored by IHRAAM and WMC was moderated by WMC representative and chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani.

Speaking on the occasion the speakers while referring to the devastating impacts of the Kashmir conflict on women said that women have been the worst victims of the long-drawn conflict.