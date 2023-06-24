Naqvi visits kacha area to monitor operation against miscreants

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday reached the Kacha area in Rahim Yar Khan to boost the morale of the police personnel participating in the Kacha operation against miscreants. He met police officers and personnel on the occasion. He appreciated the spirit of the police personnel who participated in the operation in the extremely hot weather.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG South Punjab and other police officers had lunch with the officers and personnel participating in the operation. Mohsin Naqvi also visited the police post, dispensary and school in the Kacha area. He reviewed the progress of the ongoing operation against the miscreants.

The chief minister was briefed that the operation was going on successfully and the police have cleared most of the area from miscreants.

The chief minister said, we salute the spirit of the police officers and personnel who participated in the operation. He said that it was our first priority to maintain peace in the Kacha area. Permanent infrastructure should be established after destroying the posts of miscreants, he said.

The Inspector General of Police briefed about the success of the ongoing operation against the miscreants.

The caretaker chief minister also inspected the cotton cultivation area in South Punjab.

He expressed his satisfaction over the increase in cultivated area. He congratulated the Department of Agriculture, administration and field staff. He said that up to 3 billion dollars in foreign exchange would be obtained from cotton cultivation. He said the South Punjab administration has worked efficiently to achieve cotton cultivation. He told that target of cultivating cotton on 5 million acres had been fixed in South Punjab and so far 96 percent of the target had been achieved.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar in his briefing told that cotton had been cultivated on 4.345 million acres in South Punjab.

Minister orders maximum facilities to patients at govt hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that maximum facilities should be provided to patients at the public sector hospitals as these hospitals were being run with citizens’ tax money.

During his visit to Sir Gangaram Hospital on Friday, he said emergency conditions of hospital were slightly better. “I am visiting the government hospitals across the province on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi,” he added.

Dr Javed said the Punjab cabinet was working with good intentions for betterment of people. By pointing out shortcomings in the government hospitals, he added that better facilities for patients could be brought about in hospitals. He asked the medical superintendent (MS) to realise the responsibility and create facilities for patients. He said a patient should not face any problem in any government hospital of the province.

He said a male hostel for post-graduate researchers (PGRs) would be established at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU). “Better treatment of patients is our first priority,” he said.

He directed the MS to remain in hospital and all MS should ensure their visit to the hospital daily in the evening. He said that Sir Gangaram Hospital would be made a state-of-the-art medical facility. He added that supply of medicines was being ensured in the government hospitals.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal said Sir Gangaram Hospital was creating convenience for patients coming to hospital.

FJMU Principal Professor Dr Noreen Akmal, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Aamir Saleem and other officers concerned were present.

Earlier, the minister visited the emergency departments of the hospital and reviewed the medical facilities. The MS briefed the minister about the details.

Later, the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram also chaired an important meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

E-Khidmat centres introduce new service: E-Khidmat centres, created by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have Introduced another new service for the convenience of public. Now approval of affordable housing schemes of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) would be made online. A portal has been introduced for the purpose.

E-Khidmat centres by the Government Digital Services wing of PITB are providing important services related to various departments under one roof. However, now in response to public demand and convenience, an online portal has been launched for approval of affordable housing schemes. By registering on this portal and providing all necessary documents online, anyone can request approval for a housing scheme.

Director General Government Digital Services wing PITB Muhammad Waseem Bhatti said that the users would no longer need to visit government offices and the process of approval for affordable housing schemes would be completed in a transparent manner, which would not only save time but also help eradicate the corrupt mafia.

It should be noted that PITB’s Government Digital Services wing is providing the service at E-Khidmat centres for LDA as well.