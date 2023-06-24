Balochistan govt establishes 10 libraries

The Balochistan government has established 10 libraries in Quetta and other parts of the province in the out going financial year to encourage the book reading habit among the people, especially youth. The government has allocated fund to provide books to the libraries established in which will be open to public next month, said an official of Balochistan government. “The project has also been initiated for the renovation and expansion of libraries across the province to also help increase literacy,” the official said. He added that libraries are nurseries that produce leaders, writers, scholars, philosophers, and teachers who serve the nation. Highlighting the importance of books, he said, libraries will not only encourage book-reading culture among youth but will also prove beneficial in their capacity building. He said the students will be able to compete with their counterparts from other provinces in education if they turn to reading. “With the establishment of theses libraries, Quetta will have a total of dozen public libraries,” he said.