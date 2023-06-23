Al Pacino to end Noor Alfallah fling after baby’s birth

Al Pacino has no plans to tie the knot with ladylove Noor Alfallah and reportedly wants to get rid of her.

According to Radar Online, the Godfather star has been overwhelmed ever since welcoming the baby and feels “trapped” in his relationship with Alfallah.

Hence, he has decided to part ways from Alfallah with the insider also revealing that he has asked his ex Beverly D’Angelo for help.

The source told the publication that even though Pacino was never married to D’Angelo, with whom he shares two kids, he is close with her.

As for Alfallah, the legendary actor feels as though she “betrayed” him and “is trying to trap him” into marriage, but he won’t let that happen.

The insider also mentioned that Pacino wants to always be a part of his son’s life, but “he doesn’t want to do the whole baby thing at his age with the 4am feedings, diaper changings and all.” “Meanwhile, he’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child. And that’s where Beverly comes in,” the insider said.

The source continued: “He’s seriously worried about how he’ll cope with the physical demands of it all. This is a guy who’s in bad physical condition.”

“He’s supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn” since he discovered Alfallah’s pregnancy, the source said, adding, “He’s freaked.”