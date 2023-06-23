US officials meet Khadija Shah in jail

A delegation of United States officials met with Khadija Salman Shah, a prominent fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist who was arrested in connection with May 9 vandalism, at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday. The meeting, lasting approximately an hour, focused on legal aspects related to Khadija Shah’s release, according to sources within the prison.

The Ministry of Interior had granted permission for the US Consul General Lahore to access Khadija Shah due to her dual citizenship. This facilitated the meeting between the US officials and the detained PTI activist, allowing for a discussion surrounding her case and potential avenues for resolution.

Khadija Shah is suspected to have been among those leading the May 9 arson attack on the Jinnah House, which is currently used as the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, in the wake of PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case last month.

Shah, who is also the daughter-in-law of former COAS Gen (r) Asif Nawaz Janjua, turned herself in at Lahore’s Iqbal Town police station on May 23 and an anti-terrorism court on May 24 remanded her in a seven-day judicial custody.

Earlier this month, the United States called on Pakistan to grant consular access to Shah. The State Department said its diplomats have not had access to Khadija Shah, the founder of the luxury fashion brand Elan, who was produced before an anti-terrorism court following protests on May 9. “We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, confirming Shah’s dual nationality. He indicated that more US citizens have been arrested. “Whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and we expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair-trial guarantees owed to these detainees,” Patel said.