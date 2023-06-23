Pakistan’s Shahzada Dawood among five confirmed dead in Titanic submersible tragedy

The five men who were aboard the missing Titan submersible died, according to confirmation from the US Coast Guard and OceanGate Expeditions on Thursday.

At a distance of 500 metres from the bow of the renowned ship they died attempting to see, pieces of the missing submersible were found on the ocean floor.

A remote-controlled submarine found the missing submersible’s landing frame and rear cover, dealing a fatal blow to any remaining hope that the men might still be alive.

It would indicate that the submarine experienced a crack and imploded under the pressure of the water, instantly killing all five of the crew members.

The men paid $250,000 to have the submarine delivered to the Titanic, but officials haven’t said whether they think it ever arrived there or if they perished before seeing it.

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard noted that the debris was consistent with the pressure chamber’s catastrophic loss. We immediately informed the families after making this decision.

I extend my sincere condolences to the families on behalf of the Coast Guard and the entire unified command.

There is little chance of finding any of the victims’ remains.

‘Down there, the environment is incredibly harsh. We’ll keep working and searching the area down there because the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel, but I’m at a loss for words in regard to the prospects right now.

Mauger added that it is impossible to pinpoint the exact moment the sub imploded, despite the fact that none of the sonar buoys in the water since Monday have heard an implosion sound.