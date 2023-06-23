Rupee gains 24 paisas against dollar in interbank

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 24 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.73 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.97. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 289.5 and Rs 292 respectively. The price of the Euro went up by Rs 1.54 to close at Rs 315.17 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 2.01, whereas an increase of Rs 0.91 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 366.04 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 365.13. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal depreciated by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 78.06 and Rs 76.43 respectively.