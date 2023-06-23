Exports increase by 22% to Rs.8.1 trillion in 11 months

The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 22.13 percent during the past seven months of the current fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Thursday. Exports from July 2022 to May 2023 were recorded at Rs. 6,187,511 million as against Rs. 5,066,143 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 22.13 percent according to provisional data released by PBS. On year-on-year basis, exports from the country during January 2023 amounted to Rs. 628,037 million as against Rs. 512,962 million during May 2022, showing growth of 22.43 percent. On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 3.15 percent when compared to the exports of Rs. 608,863 million in April 2023. Main commodities of exports during May 2023 were knitwear (Rs. 94,969 million), ready made garments (Rs. 76,422 million), bed wear (Rs. 57,521 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 49,865 million), rice other than basmati (Rs.32,197 million), cotton yarn (Rs.28,650 million), towels (Rs.24,975 million), rice basmati (Rs.19,074 million), fish & fish preparations (Rs.14,439 million) and made-up articles excluding towels and bedwear (Rs.14,367 million). On the other hand, imports from July 2022 to May 2023 were recorded at Rs. 12,327,431 million as against Rs. 12,667,725 million during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 2.69 percent. During the month of May 2023 imports into Pakistan amounted to Rs. 1,235,475 million as against Rs. 854,112 million in April, 2023 and Rs. 1,321,609 million during May, 2022 showing an increase of 44.65 percent over April, 2023 but a decrease of 6.52 percent over May, 2022. Main commodities of imports during May, 2023 were petroleum products (Rs. 171,029 million), petroleum crude (Rs.109,865 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.102,995 million), palm oil (Rs. 83,980 million), plastic materials (Rs. 54,664 million), electric machinery and apparatus (Rs.52,629 million), iron and steel (Rs.40,305 million), raw cotton (Rs.29,864 million), medicinal products (Rs.24,052 million) and pulses (leguminous vegetables) (Rs.19,730 million).