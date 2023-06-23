China, Pakistan joining hands to introduce more high-yielding crop varieties to Pakistan, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

On the testing field of Multan, chili, sorghum, cotton, and soybeans are growing exuberantly on a trial basis.

“For the first time in our testing field, we grow jalapeno, or Mexican chili pepper. From each acre, we yield over 2.5 tons of dried jalapeno, far exceedng the local average of less than 1.5 tons”, Mr. Xi Jianlong, Manager of China-pakistan agricultural cooperation project from China Machinery Engineering Corporation, the sponsor of the testing field, told China Economic Net.

Exceptional high yield is also realized with sorghum for brewing purpose, which is also being cultivated on trial base for the first time. Grain from one ear, after being dried, weighs over 470 grams, at least five folds of the local variety.

“Early sowing, moderate temperature, and cutting-edge technologies contribute to the expected high harvest”, Mr. Xi Jianlong said.

Such trial bases can also be found in Sahiwal and the vicinity of Lahore.

With an aim to select superior strains, fine varieties will be promoted on a large scale after the trial planting, as has already done with chili.

This year, red chilli was planted on 750 acres of land in Pakistan, with a whole set of technologies in seeding, sapling, fertilization, ploughing, irrigation, etc. brought from China. Currently, they are being picked and sundried with an estimated output of over 1,500 tons, CEN learns from Mr. Xi Jianlong.

Apart from selection of varieties with better performance and transfer of agricultural technologies, the agricultural cooperation has also facilitated the extension of Pakistan’s industrial chain.

“We aim to ship the jalapeno back to China for processing after harvest in future”, Mr. Xi Jianlong said. In this way, the farm produce can move up the value chain and earn foreign exchanges for Pakistan.