PM SAYS WILLING TO TAKE FURTHER STEPS JOINTLY WITH IMF: Pakistan ‘keenly looks forward’ to IMF deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government was fully committed to the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a tweet he said, it was a pleasure to meet Managing Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva and he had a productive exchange of views with her on the IMF’s continued engagement with Pakistan.

The government is fully committed to the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Though all prior actions for the 9th Review have been completed, we are willing to take further steps jointly with IMF. Pakistan keenly looks forward to IMF Board’s approval for the 9th Review at the earliest,” he said while responding to a tweet of the Managing Director IMF.

The IMF Managing Director had tweeted, “Very pleased to meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on the margins of the Paris Summit. We had a fruitful discussion on how the IMF can continue to work closely with Pakistan on policies to maintain macroeconomic stability and advance inclusive growth for the Pakistani people.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he discussed with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres the current status of rehabilitation of Pakistan’s flood victims and they agreed that the international community needed to deliver on its pledges for climate justice.

In a tweet the PM said, “In my meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact, we discussed the current status of rehabilitation of Pakistan’s flood victims.”

“I thanked the Secretary General for his consistent and powerful advocacy of climate change and his call for helping the developing countries to cope with the challenge. We agreed that the international community needs to deliver on its pledges for climate justice. Pakistanis will never forget how the Secretary General came forward to plead the case of flood victims at the global forums after devastating floods in Pakistan,” he added.