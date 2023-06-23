NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

The National Accountability Bureau has once again issued a summons notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear in the Toshakhana inquiry today, a private TV channel reported.

The former prime minister has also been instructed to bring along the relevant record.

In the notice issued by the NAB, it was said that the PTI chairman had been issued a notice for Wednesday, but he failed to appear. The notice said that as a former prime minister, Imran Khan received 108 gifts, and kept 58 gifts with himself. The PTI chairman has been asked to bring along all the record related to the case. Earlier, the bureau had summoned the PTI chairman on June 21 for the same inquiry.

This comes after a previous summons that could not be attended by Imran Khan, resulting in a written reply submitted through Barrister Gohar.

According to the previous notice, Imran Khan was directed to appear in Islamabad at 11am on June 21, bringing along all the relevant records related to the case. In his written reply to NAB, Imran Khan clarified that he was unable to appear on the designated date but assured his presence on June 19 if NAB calls him again.