Pakistan urges direct engagement with Afghan Taliban

Pakistan has urged the international community to open a sustained process of engagement with the Taliban to build mutual trust, suggesting incentives rather than punitive measures to achieve normalization in Afghanistan.

“We should identify clear objectives; promote direct engagement with Afghan Interim Government by having them at the table; and move away from utilizing only “sticks” and instead try some “carrots” to advance the objectives of the international community,” Ambassador Munir Akram told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Speaking in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan, the Pakistani envoy said there were reasons for optimism and pessimism regarding the war-ravaged country.

The security situation, he said, has vastly improved, the interim government is stable and secure, and there is no credible internal threat. Further, the government has managed the economy and revenue collection reasonably well, and engaged with all its immediate neighbours.

However, Ambassador Akram noted that the humanitarian situation remains dire, under the impact of climate change and sanctions, while unacceptable restrictions on women and girls have increased.

“The threat from terrorist organizations, within and from Afghanistan, persists,” he said.

“While Al-Qaeda is a shadow of its early self, Da’esh remains to be contained and the threat from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is real and sizeable not only because of the external support it has received but also because of other regional factors.” Citing the fifth dialogue between Afghanistan, China and Pakistan on 6 May, he called on the international community to engage constructively with the interim government, and other regional countries – particularly those of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – to play a larger role.

Pakistan welcomed and participated in the Doha meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan, Ambassador Akram said, hoping the UN and the Secretary-General will continue his endeavor for normalization in Afghanistan.

“As we develop the mutual trust and confidence with the Afghan Interim Government to address the issues related to Afghanistan,” he hoped that the international community will take a number of steps, including maintaining unconditional humanitarian assistance, releasing externally held reserve assets and reviving the banking system. In addition, open and sustain a process of engagement with the Afghan Interim Government through various available platforms – bilateral, regional and international. “Pakistan believes that the engagement and cooperation can lead to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, where the humanitarian crises will be over; where the rights of women and girls will be respected in accordance with Sharia; where the economy is thriving; where Afghan refugees have returned home; where terrorism has been effectively addressed and where Afghanistan provides the trade and transit link between Central, West and South Asia,’ Ambassador Akram said in conclusion.