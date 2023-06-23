FIA approaches Interpol to arrest individuals maligning state institutions

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated a crackdown on individuals sitting abroad who are involved in maligning national security institutions through social media platforms.

The FIA has taken swift action by identifying 361 social media accounts associated with such activities and has decided to arrest the miscreants behind them, a private news channel reported. To ensure that these individuals are brought to justice, the FIA has reached out to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to assist in arresting and extraditing the critics residing in foreign jurisdictions. By coordinating efforts with Interpol, the FIA aims to track the accounts of the accused and register cases against them under the Cybercrime Act.

Speaking on the matter, an official from the FIA emphasised that the cases would be registered promptly, and necessary legal actions would be taken against the accused individuals. Once the cases are registered, the FIA, with the assistance of Interpol, will work towards bringing the accused individuals back to Pakistan to face the charges filed against them. In a notable development, the FIA has specifically requested Interpol to issue a red notice for the arrest of YouTuber Major (retd) Adil Raja, who is allegedly involved in spreading malicious content against national security institutions on social media platforms. The FIA anticipates that Adil Raja will be arrested in the near future and subsequently brought back to Pakistan to undergo legal proceedings. Furthermore, the FIA is preparing a comprehensive plan of legal action against those who engage in the abuse and harassment of individuals through social media platforms.