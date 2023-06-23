Rumours of IGP transfer ‘baseless’: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly rebutted the rumors that Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar is being transferred. Mohsin Naqvi stated that Doctor Usman Anwar is performing his duties nicely and rumours of his transfer are baseless. Mohsin Naqvi was talking to media representatives at Punjab Institute of Cardiology today. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that IG Punjab is neither going anywhere nor he is being transferred. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Dr. Usman Anwar is performing his duties with utmost diligence and is standing with him. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar will remain on his post. CM stated that in the budget projects of not only of Lahore but of the whole Punjab are included adding that development projects of Rawalpindi and South Punjab are also included. CM said that everyone has his own habit and if someone has to be punished then it should not be made public by keeping in view his self-respect. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that process of taking legal action is ongoing against officers and staff members for committing negligence. Mohsin Naqvi informed that we are not abolishing health card however wrong usage of health card is being eradicated so as to ensure its benefits to the real deserving persons. Posts of doctors and nurses are being filled up in the hospitals of Punjab. We are promoting nurses going abroad because foreign exchange comes in the country by nurses going abroad and financial condition of families also improves. We are increasing admissions of nurses from 3000 to 6000 in Punjab. In reply to a question Mohsin Naqvi stated that he did not meet any personality in past days.

Naqvi visited the extension project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman today and reviewed progress being made on the construction works. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to further expedite pace of work on the project and assigned a task to complete the extension project before Muharram ul Haram. Mohsin Naqvi stated that excellent facility will be provided to the visitors with the completion of the extension project. Mohsin Naqvi stated that he felt pleased to see workers working even at night. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country at tha Mazar. Secretary C&W gave the CM a briefing about the progress being made on the extension project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, CS, IG Police, Commissioner Lahore Division and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The 18th provincial cabinet meeting, presided over by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, was held in the walled city. During the session, the proposal to impose agricultural income tax on owners of 5-acre lands was rejected. Additionally, the cabinet decided to maintain the stamp duty rate at one percent and approved amendments to the First Schedule of the Stamp Act 1899. Amendments to the Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 were also approved, abolishing all taxes and duties on IT business, education, and training in Punjab.

Regarding mining, the cabinet approved the revision of royalty rates for limestone and argillaceous clay in large-scale mining operations. To reduce subsidies in the transport department, a non-fare revenue generation model was approved, facilitating commercial activities at metro bus and orange line train stations. The decisions taken in the 5th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance & development, the 3rd meeting of the cabinet standing committee on legal affairs & legislation, and the 7th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on law and order were ratified by the cabinet.

During the meeting, it was reported that the Mines & Minerals Department had collected approximately 14 billion in taxes, surpassing the target of 12 billion for the current fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by ministers, advisors, chief secretary, IGP, Chairman P&D, secretaries, and others.