Early childhood education vital for national progress: Ahsan

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday, wraps up Pakistan Learning Conference 2023, organized by Education Ministry with Promising Outlook.

Pakistan Learning Conference 2023 Building Foundations concluded on Thursday with a comprehensive action plan to transform early childhood education and foundational learning. The diverse gathering of global educators, policymakers, and experts delved into crucial topics, fostering the development of a bright future for children. Speaking at the end of 2nd day, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, congratulated the Education Ministry for addressing the crucial topic of Early Childhood Education (ECE) and foundational learning. He emphasized that we are currently in an era of knowledge revolution, innovation, and creativity, and highlighted the significance of the first 1000 days of a child’s life as the most productive period for skill development. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of combining both formal and informal education within ECE and the strong connection that exists between early education and the nation’s progress. In his speech, he highlighted that a country’s future is reliant on the extent to which creativity and innovation are integrated into the classroom and laboratory. He also emphasized the importance of fostering observational skills and critical thinking abilities in children. Additionally, he shared with the participants that a fund of PKR 25 billion has been established specifically for Out of School Children (OOSC) and added that a significant portion should be allocated for Early Childhood Education (ECE). He provided reassurance on behalf of the Prime Minister, affirming the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that out-of-school children are enrolled in schools. Afterwards, Secretary Education, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary talked about carrying the spirit of this conference forward through fostering innovation, inclusivity, and equity in early childhood education. He spoke about translating the event into “Pakistan Learning Movement”. He added that with this movement, MOFEPT could create an educational landscape that empowers the children, equips them with essential skills, and nurtures their curiosity and love for lifelong learning. He informed the attendees that MOFEPT will be a hub for receiving feedback and inputs for aggressively contributing towards the movement. He thanked all the international and national participants for their dedication to advancing early childhood education and foundational learning. He also appreciated them for their commitment to shape a brighter future for children. Before the closing session, Gailius Draugelis (World Bank Group), Jo Moir (FCDO), Salman Naveed Khan (PAMS) spoke about next steps and conference reflections. Their collective emphasis highlighted the importance of working together to address issues with regards to ECE and foundational learning. They stressed upon adopting the recommendations that were devised during the conference and incorporating them into approaches at national scale for taking meaningful strides towards ECE. Jo Moir said that Foundational learning could keep children in school and put them on a different learning trajectory.