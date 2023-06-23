Sharjeel inaugurates People’s Bus Service mobile app

Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, inaugurated the mobile application of the People’s Bus Service. The launch ceremony of the People’s Bus Service app took place at a local hotel in Karachi. The event was organized by the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and the Transport and Mass Transit Department, Government of Sindh. Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, CEO Trans Karachi Tufail Palijo, and other dignitaries participated in the event.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the People’s Bus Service has been initiated under the directives of the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party with the aim of offering excellent travel amenities to the citizens. He said since its inception, the service has expanded to cover seven cities in Sindh. Through the People’s Bus Service application, passengers will have access to ticket prices, bus schedules, and other essential information. The Sindh government maintains complete oversight of the People’s Bus Service, ensuring continuous monitoring of its operations.

He emphasized that despite numerous challenges, the Sindh government is committed to providing its citizens with affordable and comfortable facilities. To achieve this objective, the government allocates a substantial budget every month. He said that Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has prioritized the development of the transport system in Karachi, the Sindh government has plans to launch an e-taxi service in the near future, the construction of the red line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Karachi is progressing rapidly, and it will be the first BRT system in Pakistan to operate on biogas. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that both the Yellow Line BRT and Red Line BRT are projects with an estimated value of approximately 200 billion rupees. He said that presently the country is grappling with a challenging economic situation, in such circumstances, it is crucial for us all to make collective decisions as a nation and forge ahead together. He emphasized that the most pressing issue in Pakistan currently is to strengthen the country’s economy. It is imperative to prioritize key sectors such as agriculture and minerals, developing an efficient water distribution system is crucial for promoting agricultural production, the Pakistan People’s Party is best suited to undertake these endeavors. Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that regardless of which political party assumes power, it is essential to formulate a comprehensive ten-year plan, the focus should be on attracting foreign investors to establish new industries.

He stated that the budget for the entire Sindh region includes projects worth billions of rupees. He said unfortunately, a few miscreants vandalized three of our buses. In response to a question, he mentioned that the Chief Minister of Sindh has engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif regarding the Karachi Circular Railway project. The Chief Minister has received support for its inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).