105th Azerbaijan Independence Day observed at NUML

105th Independence anniversary of the Republic of Azerbaijan was observed at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Language & Culture Center, NUML. Ambassador of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov, ambassador Republic of Türkiye H.E. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro-Rectors, Registrar, Deans, faculty members and large number of students attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, ambassador of Azerbaijan said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly countries and relations between the two are historic. He said that people of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye have mutual respect, love, and care for one another, and hence, there is a need to expand people to people contact among these countries. He further mentioned that Pakistan & Türkiye supported Azerbaijan in hard times and government and the people of Azerbaijan are thankful to their friends like Pakistan & Türkiye.

Ambassador of Türkiye briefed the audience about Türkiye relations with Pakistan & Azerbaijan and also extended his good wishes to his Azerbaijani counterpart on 105th Independence Day of Azerbaijan. At the end, Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali highlighted the importance of time-tested bondage between Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye. He said that Pakistan Language and Culture center has been established in Azerbaijan University of language and NUML will provide all possible support to strengthen the center. He thanked honorable guests and extended his best wishes to the Azerbaijan Ambassador on the 105th Independence Day.