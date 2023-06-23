Higher education imperative for sustainable development: Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the promotion of higher education was imperative for sustainable progress and development, and stressed on universities to use technology in order to increase the number of graduates for the ultimate benefit of the country.

The president expressed these views during a high-level meeting here at the Governor House, which discussed problems related to the higher education sector and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and his cabinet members, chief secretary and inspector general of police attended the meeting.

President Alvi said higher education was a very important sector and the universities of Khyber Pakthunkhwa should increase the number of graduates with the help of technology for the country’s prosperity and development.

The universities should enhance the number of online courses, besides initiating more shifts for producing quality skilled vocational and technical manpower, which was imperative for sustainable economic and industrial growth and socioeconomic development.

He advised the universities to hire the services of grant specialists for addressing their financial issues.

CM Azam Khan underlined the need for early appointment of the vice chancellors in KP’s universities.

On the occasion, the president was given a briefing on the financial and administrative affairs of the provincial universities.

Alvi called for enhancing focus on education and health sectors to provide the two basic facilities to the underprivileged segments of the society.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the International Conference on Health Research 2023 here at the Khyber Girls Medical College, he said only four to five percent of the country’s population was privileged enough to get higher education while the common people were facing great problems.

He pointed out that 27 million children out of the 250 million total population of the country were out of schools while a large number of people had no access to quality health services in their respective areas.

The president urged the policymakers to take timely and quick decisions, and emphasized on the stakeholders, philanthropists, volunteers and Ulema to play their role in creating awareness about the modern day challenges and educating children.

He said the government could not alone set up schools for 27 million out-of-school children or provide health facilities to all the population and the civil society should also come forward to share the responsibility in that regard.

He said the national economy was facing several challenges and expressed the hope that it would improve with the passage of time. However, teachers, doctors, students, Ulema and every person would have to play their role in nation building, he added.

President Alvi said currently the country needed doctors and nurses. Against the demand 900,000, some 200,000 trained nurses were working in the field, he added.

He appreciated the organisers of the first ever international conference on health research and said new research in the health sector in collaboration with international practitioners was need of the hour.

He said the doctors, especially the newly-graduated students, should concentrate on new research topics and educate the people about communicable and non-communicable diseases and preventive measures.

The president also stressed to encourage females to come forward and join the practical life after completing their education especially in the medical field.

Speaking on the occasion Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Azam Khan expressed the resolve of his government to address the health sector challenges and issues in the province.

The provincial government, he added, had increased funds for the health sector and set up new health centres to meet the demand.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali, Principal Rehman Medical Institute Professor Dr Muhammad Rehman and other guests also attended the session.