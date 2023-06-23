Hailey Bieber recalls facing ‘saddest, hardest moments’ in her life

Hailey Bieber is sharing a personal message on her recent struggles. The model started an honest conversation with her Instagram followers on April 20 by posting a video of an animated cat dancing and noting, “This is how my mental state feels after the last month and a half.” She then got real with her followers about how she’s doing.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey wrote in a follow-up Instagram Stories post. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.”

Knowing others can relate, the Rhode skincare mogul added, “And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

Hailey then encouraged her followers to support each other. “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another,” she concluded. “Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people..let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

Hailey didn’t go into detail about any specific moments from this year. But last month, Selena Gomez shared on Instagram that Hailey “reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.” And the singer called for the hate to stop.

“This isn’t what I stand for,” she continued in a March 24 post. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey and Selena have been at the centre of feud rumours for years despite their attempts to show there’s no bad blood. In early 2023, a series of online interactions-including a video in which Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner were accused of shading Selena-fuelled the speculation.

As for Hailey-who is married to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber-she expressed her gratitude for the Only Murders in the Building star denouncing any negativity. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks about how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” she shared in another March 24 Instagram post. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful.”

And while the 26-year-old noted social media can be “an incredible way to connect and build community,” she said it can also cause “extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently from what they were intended,” Hailey wrote. “We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”