IGP directs foolproof security of citizens, around cattle markets

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, fool-proof arrangements should be made for the security of citizens and traffic management around the cattle markets in the entire province including Lahore.Actions should be taken under a comprehensive strategy to protect the life and property of the citizens. The IG Punjab directed that the supervisory officers should review the security and traffic management arrangements of the cattle markets themselves. Cattle markets should not be allowed to be set up at any place other than the points approved by the district administration.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that more than 5000 officers are performing security duties of 247 cattle markets established at the government level across the province. While more than 1000 officers and personnels are deployed for the security of cattle markets in the provincial capital.

In view of the massive rush of buyers in the cattle markets of Punjab, the IG Punjab directed to tighten the security and establish police pickets at the main entrances and exits for suppressing the professional thugs and criminals.

He emphasised that there should be no delay in taking legal actions against illegal cattle markets and sale points. He directed the CTOs to take concrete steps for effective traffic management in the vicinity of cattle markets.

He said that with the cooperation of the district administration, patchwork and proper lighting arrangements should be ensured in the cattle markets. Dr. Usman Anwar said that strict action should be taken against the traders and the people who loot the citizens with fake currency and effective measures should be taken to keep them safe from criminals. He directed to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic around the cattle markets. All patrolling teams should patrol effectively.