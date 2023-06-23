National Registration Examination to be held in August: PMDC

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has planned to conduct National Registration Examination (NRE) in the month of August this year. According to PMDC, this highly anticipated medical and dental examination for foreign medical graduates is designed to allow aspiring professionals to showcase their knowledge and skills, paving the way for their future success. The National Registration Examination is a crucial step for foreign medical and dental graduates in their professional journey, serving as a comprehensive assessment of individuals seeking licensure or registration in their respective disciplines. It is an essential benchmark that ensures the highest standards of competence and expertise are met within the industry. To facilitate the candidates across Pakistan the PM&DC is going to conduct the NRE in four major cities of the country like Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar. The NRE exam will be conducted by the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) under the supervision of PM&DC. The syllabus of NRE is available on the PM&DC website. Only candidates with Provisional licenses issued by PM&DC will be able to register themselves for the said examination. The council has advised aspiring candidates to complete the pre-requisite documentation required for registration for the said examination.