Henderson counting on busy-bee approach to bolster form

PARIS: Former champion Brooke Henderson never meant for the Women’s PGA Championship to be her fifth event in as many weeks but hopes the stamina-testing stretch of competition will ultimately have her game in shape for a pivotal stretch of the season. Henderson was originally expecting the year’s second major would cap an already-busy four-week stretch of golf for her but added another event to her schedule in late May after pulling out of the previous week’s tournament due to illness. The 25-year-old Canadian admitted the busy spell has not been without its challenges but wanted to get in the competitive reps in a bid to rediscover the form that saw her collect her 13th LPGA Tour victory in January. “Playing a lot of golf, it does weigh on you a little bit, both physically and mentally,” Henderson told reporters in New Jersey. “But I feel like I’ve been just trying to build energy and trying to get stronger.” Henderson will be one of 10 former champions in the 156-player field this week at Baltusrol where she will be seeking her third career major title and first since last year’s triumph in Evian-les-Bains, France.