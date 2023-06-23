ACC brushes aside Zaka Ashraf’s criticism of Asia Cup hybrid model

NEW DEHI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) rejected the concerns raised by the likely chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf about the hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023. The nominee for the PCB’s Board of Governors, Ashraf, had stated that the hybrid model wouldn’t benefit Pakistan as hosts of the Asia Cup with only four matches to be held on the home grounds. “In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model isn’t beneficial for Pakistan and I didn’t like it,” he said. He was of the view that PCB should have negotiated better to make sure that the entire tournament should have played in Pakistan. Responding to Ashraf’s statement, an ACC board member said there would be no change in the hybrid model. “The Asia Cup model has been accepted by ACC and there would be no change. Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants,” an ACC board member was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times on Thursday. It must be noted that the Asia Cup’s first phase, containing four matches, will be played in Pakistan. However, the event will move to Sri Lanka for the remaining nine cricket matches, including the final. The event is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17. Pakistan will be hosting matches of a multi-nation cricket tournament for the first time since 2008. Fifteen years ago, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup 50-over tournament.