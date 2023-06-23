Gundogan set to leave Manchester City for Barcelona on free transfer

LONDON: Ilkay Gundogan, the current captain of Manchester City, is poised to leave the club and join Barcelona on a free transfer as his contract reaches its conclusion at the end of this month. While Manchester City offered Gundogan a new contract, reports suggest that he has negotiated a more financially rewarding three-year deal with the Spanish champions. Gundogan, 32, played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s triumphant season, which saw them secure a historic treble. The German midfielder featured in 51 matches during the 2022-23 campaign, finding the back of the net 11 times. His significant influence was particularly evident in the final stages of City’s season, as he netted six goals in the last seven games, including a brace in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester United.

Notably, Gundogan played the full 90 minutes in the Champions League final, where Manchester City emerged as victors with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan. This triumph, combined with their Premier League and FA Cup successes, solidified Gundogan’s position as a key contributor to the team’s achievements. Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, expressed his desire to retain Gundogan, highlighting his importance to the squad. Guardiola previously mentioned that the club’s director, Txiki Begiristain, was actively engaged in negotiations with Gundogan, hoping for a successful outcome.

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 for a reported fee of £20 million, Gundogan has amassed an impressive record. With 304 appearances and 60 goals to his name, he has contributed significantly to Manchester City’s trophy-laden era, securing 14 titles including five Premier League championships, one Champions League trophy, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, and two Community Shields.