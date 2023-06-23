Cannabis academy bets on South Africa pot revolution

In a leafy suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa, green leaves adorn the walls of a school where students learn how to grow cannabis — but smoking pot is banned. The teaching aims to dispel stigma around marijuana, says Linda Siboto, the co-founder of the institution, which styles itself as Africa’s first cannabis academy. “It’s important for us to professionalise this industry and basically showcase that we’re not stoners with red eyes all the time talking about how great the weed is,” he says. The academy is hoping to ride a global re-think of cannabis regulations. From Spain to California, a growing number of governments are allowing people to light up. In Africa, tiny Lesotho green-lighted cultivation of medicinal cannabis in 2017, paving the way for others like Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Africa, which aspires to become a marijuana powerhouse. President Cyril Ramaphosa last year said cannabis has “huge potential” to draw investments and “create more than 130,000 new jobs”, a big pull in a country with an ailing economy and massive unemployment. Named after a slang word for weed, the Cheeba Cannabis Academy is preparing students to partake in the expected bonanza. “The industry, in order to develop, is going to need training and education,” says Siboto, 42. School days start with a yoga session, under a holistic approach, with subject matters including business, nutrition and futurism. On a Thursday morning, about a dozen students sit at wooden desks before donning white coats to enter a laboratory at the back of the classroom. There Darian Jacobsen, a passionate cultivation teacher, showcases different pruning techniques before moving onto some common-sense tips that learners note down on their pads. “She’s not dead, sick or dying, she’s just a little thirsty,” Jacobsen, 28, says of a droopy-looking plant he takes out of an indoor grow tent. The academy started offering online classes in 2020 before moving to its current premises last year. The flagship course lasts 12 weeks and costs around $1,600. The school has so far trained about 600 people and is hoping to get a leg-up from the government, which has announced grand but so far sketchy plans for cannabis.