US journalist loses appeal against pre-trial detention on Russian spy charge

US reporter Evan Gershkovich lost his latest appeal in a Moscow court on Thursday against his pre-trial detention on charges of espionage that he denies. The U.S. ambassador to Moscow accused Russia of conducting “hostage diplomacy” after a judge rejected an application for the Wall Street Journal reporter to be released from Moscow’s Lefortovo prison while awaiting trial on charges that carry a jail term of up to 20 years. Wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt, Gershkovich smiled at reporters as he stood in a glass box inside the courtroom. His parents Mikhail Gershkovich and Ella Milman, who left the Soviet Union for the United States in 1979, were in court to support him. The judge’s decision came as no surprise, after a court denied an earlier request from Gershkovich’s lawyers in April that he be transferred to house arrest, agree to restrictions on his movements, or be granted bail. “Although the outcome was expected, it is no less an outrage that his detention continues to be upheld,” the Wall Street Journal said in a statement. The Kremlin has said Gershkovich, 31, was caught “red-handed” on a trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, where the FSB security service said he was trying to obtain military secrets. It has provided no detail to support that assertion, which is vehemently denied by the newspaper.