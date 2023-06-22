Zhalay wins social media with melodious voice

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi mesmerized netizens with her melodious voice in the latest singing reel going viral on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and the video sharing application earlier this week, the ‘Pinjra’ actor posted a new reel, also featuring her fellow actor Mohsin Ejaz.

The duo serenaded their fellows on the set of their drama with the Bollywood hit ‘Meri Mehbooba’ from the Blockbuster title ‘Pardes’ starring Shahrukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram handle, Sarhadi wrote, “Know we look like sh** but I had to post this! @mohsin.jaaz you have a voice which needs to be heard.” “Love this song from one of my fav films of @iamsrk and @mahimachaudhry1,” she mentioned further. The now-viral video was played by thousands of her followers on her handle and was reposted by several entertainment pages. A number of her fans and showbiz fellows liked the post and turned up in the comments section with praising words for both celebrities. It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with her social media postings and keeps her followers entertained by sharing funny reels and trending TikTok videos on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.