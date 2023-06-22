Fans boycott ‘Tere Bin’ amid Murtasim and Haya’s engagement twist

The Pakistani drama series, “Tere Bin,” has garnered a dedicated following over the course of five months. However, the show and its creators are currently facing intense backlash for their decision to prolong the separation storyline between Murtasim and Meerab. Fans, particularly the most devoted ones, are expressing their deep frustration with the Tere Bin team.

Amidst the mounting criticism surrounding the expected marriage plot between Haya and Murtasim, the channel has released a new teaser, this time showcasing Murtasim and Haya’s engagement ceremony. In a previous promo for Tere Bin episode 55, there were hints of Murtasim proposing to Haya. Although, the recent teaser reveals the engagement ceremony itself, where Haya and Murtasim exchange rings. While Haya appears elated about her engagement to Murtasim, he, on the other hand, appears visibly downcast.

Fans of Tere Bin are furious with the show’s makers. They are openly expressing their anger and harbouring strong resentment towards both Murtasim and Haya. Many fans argue that Murtasim’s agreement to the engagement is his most egregious transgression. They emphatically state their dissatisfaction with this unexpected and disheartening twist in the storyline, going so far as to call for a boycott of the drama. According to fans, Murtasim’s sadness holds no weight or sympathy after his reprehensible act of exchanging engagement rings with the perceived malevolent character, Haya. The emotions surrounding the continuation of Murtasim and Meerab’s separation arc have reached a boiling point among Tere Bin’s loyal fanbase. Their disappointment and anger towards the show’s creators are palpable, as they feel deeply invested in the characters and their narratives.

The controversy surrounding the engagement ceremony has only served to intensify the already heated discussions and debates among fans. The future of Tere Bin hangs in the balance, as the makers face the daunting task of addressing the mounting criticism and reconnecting with their once-loyal audience.