Merub Ali answers intriguing question about Asim Azhar

Actress Merub Ali, who comes from a showbiz family, made an interesting statement about the musical styles of her rapper brother Raamis and singer fiancé Asim Azhar.

Merub Ali, who has won hearts with her diverse acting skills in stellar dramas, appeared on a private channel’s talk show. She answered interesting questions and recalled intriguing stories about her personal and professional life.

The actress was asked whether she thinks Asim Azhar is the better singer or Raamis. She gave a diplomatic answer by saying that her fiancé is more popular than her brother.

She narrated a horror story from her past. She recalled her Karachi house being cursed. She claimed that there was a female ghost, who used to sing, in the house and its “fat child” used to roam and run outside her room. Merub Ali added that the ghost, who “cooked food” for the “child”, used to bother her by locking the room and waking her up at waking her up by whispering her name in her ear.

She revealed she went into a state of depression in the past. She got over the feeling after undergoing counselling.