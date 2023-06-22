Was ‘Ghulam’ train scene fake?

Bollywood film ‘Ghulam (Slave)’ is one of the most popular Hindi films. The Aamir Khan starrer earned a reputation for the actor burning his tongue with a match in the song ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ and the famous train scene. The latter scene came was talked about back then. It showed protagonist Siddharth “Siddhu” Marathe running towards the oncoming train to win a bet against Charlie. Netizens claimed that the scene got filmed via Computer-Generated Imagery and Visual Effects Aamir Khan, talking about the scene in an interview, said there were no special effects. He added that he performed the life-threatening stunt himself. The film’s producer Mukesh Bhatt recalled the actor committing himself to the role and forgetting his life being at stake. “I was very tensed that day because if he was late by one second, he would have been crushed by the train,” he said. “He is a very sincere actor and works harder than required. During the shoot, Aamir got so invested that he forgot that his life is at stake. “It is God’s grace that he got saved otherwise Aamir would be dead today.”