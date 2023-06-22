Nikkhil Advani praises ‘Joyland’ and Saim Sadiq for his grip on story

Months have passed, but the impact of Pakistani writer and director Saim Sadiq’s debut film ‘Joyland’ continues to be a source of joy, particularly as Indian audiences praise the filmmaker and cast for their sensitive handling of the subject matter. Indian director Nikkhil Advani attended a screening of the film that included an interactive session with Saim Sadiq and the rest of the cast. Sharing pictures from the packed event, Advani applauded the film and Sadiq’s storytelling prowess:

‘We concluded the season of Cinema House at G5A foundation with the incredible ‘Joyland.’ Saim’s command over the writing and craft is exceptional. The bold choices he has made in every aspect deserve both applause and study.’ Advani also praised the performances of Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Raasti Farooq: ‘Rasti, Alina and Ali – my god, what performances. We all sat in stunned silence for a few minutes. Apoorva Charan – more power to you. I know that whatever you choose to do in the future will be something truly special. Thank you.’

The director shared another photo showing the packed house and the interactive session with the cast members. Saim Sadiq, who is represented by talent agency CAA, spoke to The Guardian about the inspiration behind his film. In 2016, he took a semester off from Colombia University, where he was pursuing his Masters, to return to Lahore and visit theatres. Sadiq described spending four months exploring exotic theatres and conversing with dancers. He noted the contrasting nature of Pakistani society:

‘Pakistan has become a bit schizophrenic, a bit bipolar. People pray, and then they do things they’re not supposed to do. There are these strange outlets people have found to express themselves.’

Regarding the ban on theatres, which was initiated by the Punjab government in 2022, Sadiq commented: ‘Mostly, it’s about people trying to avoid the discomfort that arises from acknowledging that people have sex. We spend our lives concealing our desires and the fact that others have desires around us.’