‘The Simpsons’ foresaw the disappearance of the Titanic submersible

Fans of The Simpsons claim that the cartoon show foretold the disappearance of the Titanic submersible in a 2006 episode.

According to accounts, Mike Reiss developed the episode while on a voyage on a similar submarine called Oceangate.

Mason Fairbanks, Homer Simpson’s long-lost father who specializes in retrieving lost treasures from the sea, delivers a speech before their mission begins in the episode. Viewers are treated to an uncanny similarity to the real-life event as the father and son combination sink into the depths of the ocean.

The tale takes a tragic turn when Mason goes missing, amid the exhilaration of unearthing hidden treasures. Homer becomes confined and panics as his oxygen supply runs out, wanting to reach his father. The terrible sequence ends with Homer on the point of passing out, screaming a sorrowful appeal for his father.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard said Thursday that the multinational search for a lost submarine near the Titanic site is still focused on recovering the five-member crew alive, despite fears that the vessel’s oxygen may have already ran out.

Two more unmanned submarines were launched Thursday as the enormous search for the Titan, which has been lost somewhere between the ocean’s surface and more than two miles (almost four kilometers) below, reached a crucial point.

Based on the sub´s capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air, rescuers had estimated that the passengers could run out of oxygen in the early hours of Thursday.

But as that possible deadline passed US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said rescuers were “fully committed.”