Eidul Adha 2023: Qurbani rates in Pakistan to go up as new tax imposed

Residents of Pakistan’s Punjab province will pay more for the sacrificed animals as the provincial government has announced the collection of an additional tax from vendors at temporary cattle markets.

In the province, more than 100 temporary markets have been set up to sell the sacrificed animal. In its most recent decision, the government decided to charge the sellers Rs. 500 for each goat and Rs. 1,000 for each cow as compensation for the tax.

It has been 16 years since Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister of Punjab, abolished the tax in order to make things easier for the sellers.

Due to the fact that the Zilhaj moon was sighted in Pakistan on June 19, Eidul Adha 2023 will fall on June 29 (Thursday).

With Eid-ul-Adha swiftly approaching, eleven cattle markets opened in Punjab’s capital of Lahore for people to buy sacrificial animals, while local administration has boosted their efforts to keep the city clean throughout the festival days.

To begin the selling of sacrificed animals, the Lahore administration has established 10 temporary sales markets and one permanent market (at Shahpur Kanjran).

The authorities have decided to shift the temporary livestock market from Sigian to Dosaku Chowk this year.

Among the locations for the sale of sacrificed animals that have been identified, three temporary markets would be set up in the Nishter Zone at LDA City (near Sidhar Village at Kahna Kachha, Defence Road), LDA Avenue-One (on Raiwind Road), and Pine Avenue Road, two in the Allama Iqbal Zone at NFC Society (near Bahria Town) and Raiwind (near Haveli Markaz), and one each selling point at Turkey Road, near LWMC dumping point in Lakhodair (Wagha Zone), Site for IT University (Main Campus) on Barki Road, near Paragon Society (Aziz Bhatti Zone), Faqeer Muhammad Dagya Road, near SNGPL Office (Ravi Zone), Hazrat Usman Ghani Road, near Saggian Road (Data Ganj Baksh Zone), and Sports Complex at Adda Rakh Chabeel, near Manwan Hospital (Shalimar Zone).