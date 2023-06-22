PIA announce cut in airfare ahead of Eidul Adha 2023

On the eve of Eidul Adha 2023, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a discount on domestic flight fares.

A PIA spokesperson announced that all domestic flights will receive a 10% discount and that the discount will be in effect from June 30 to July 1 during the Eid holidays.

Discounted tickets can be issued right away, he claimed.

The Eidul Adha holidays will be observed from June 29 to July 1, 2023, according to the federal government. In this regard, a notification was released by the cabinet division secretariat.