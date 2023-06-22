Sharmeen presents ‘Champions of Climate Change’ documentary series

SOC Films, Pakistan’s leading production house, is proud to present a new documentary series titled “Champions of Climate Change: Voices for a Greener Pakistan”.

This four-part documentary film series aims to amplify the voices of Pakistanis who are bravely tackling the greatest crisis of our times and inspire others to join the global movement for climate action. Launched in collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and the US Consulate General Karachi, the series’ release coincides with Show Your Stripes Day on June 21, a worldwide initiative to raise awareness about the urgency of addressing climate change and the importance of collective action.

Each film in the series focuses on a different aspect of climate change and environmental conservation, highlighting stories of resilience, innovation and impact. The films introduce viewers to four sets of heroes making a significant difference in Pakistan: Usman Iqbal from Karachi, Sindh, Wajiha Siddiqui Mehdi from Jacobabad, Sindh, Hatim Baloch from Panjgur, Balochistan and Yahya Musakhel from Zhob, Balochistan.

“Hamara Rishta Samandar Se” (Our Bond with the Sea)

This film follows the inspiring journey of Usman Iqbal and Asif Baloch, who are dedicated to cleaning the oceans by retrieving discarded fishing nets that pose a threat to marine life. It sheds light on the dangers of ghost nets, emphasizing the interconnectedness of environmental issues and the need for collective action.

“Hangami Halaat” (A State of Emergency)

Architect Wajiha Siddiqui Mehdi takes centre stage in this thought-provoking film as she addresses the housing needs of climate-displaced individuals. Wajiha offers sustainable solutions while balancing aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability, highlighting the pressing need for climate-resilient housing in a changing world.

“Aik Sath Mil Ke Ba Ikhtiyar” (Together We Have Power)

Set in a drought-stricken region of Balochistan, this film showcases the efforts of Hatim Baloch, a determined farmer combatting water scarcity in his village. Hatim revives the age-old Karez system, an underground water irrigation system, demonstrating the power of community and collective action in creating a sustainable future.

“Chotay Iqdam, Baray Asraat” (Small Things Make a Big Difference)

Environmental advocate Yahya Musakhel leads the restoration of Pakistan’s oldest and largest Pine tree forest. Through his advocacy and community engagement, Yahya enlightens locals about the critical role trees play in mitigating climate change, emphasising the transformative potential of individual commitment.

“Initiating a dialogue in Pakistan about the condition of our planet is crucial since we can no longer ignore the devastating impacts of climate change on the country. I hope that these films will inspire and motivate others to emulate the remarkable journeys of these extraordinary heroes,” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who has produced the Champions of Climate Change series.

These films are currently being screened across Sindh and Balochistan at educational institutes and local communities, where almost 2000 community members have already been reached.

Anastasia Kolivas, Public Diplomacy Officer, US Consulate General in Karachi said, “Highlighting the effects of climate change with the stories from these champions will serve as an opportunity to spread awareness and take corrective measures. “Show Your Stripes” Day is an opportunity to connect with people around the world through climate visuals that emphasise that climate change is happening – we can see the impacts first-hand here and elsewhere in the world. This is an opportunity to not only talk about the impacts, but also show that the United States is taking action with a whole-of-government approach to combat the climate crisis.”

This project was funded by a grant from the United States Department of State. The opinions, findings and conclusions stated herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.