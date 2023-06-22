Urwa slams Reham Khan for insulting celebrities

Reham Khan ignited yet another controversy after she claimed that Pakistani celebrities are unfit to speak for masses due to their absence of understanding faced by common people.

Urwa Hocane came to the defence of celebrities and said their hard work and roles in arts promote the country in many ways.

In a now deleted Tweet, Reham wrote, “Pakistan should not be just a shopping destination for bridal couture and lawn collections. Come and live here. Invest in local communities.

“Those overseas Pakistanis who do not want to give up their jobs but claim to be experts on Pakistani politics need an education about ground realities.”

She also used the pot hit the cattle technique and said Reham herself started her career as a child artist in PTV. “Your prejudice against celebs doesn’t add up, weren’t you kind of one as well, I recall you started as a child actor on PTV and I definitely don’t think that makes you a ‘pin up boy’ and also doesn’t take away your ‘entitlement’ that you are any less of a Pakistani citizen to have an opinion on Pakistani politics, I surely could give other reasons why you definitely aren’t a ‘statesman material’ but this one would mere be a weak finger pointing,” she added.

She added celebrities are unsuitable to serve as statesmen because of their glamorous lifestyles that distance them from the challenges that ordinary people face. “Celebrities look good as pin-up boys but are not usually statesman material purely because they have never lived normal lives like the rest of the population,” she Tweeted in a post.

The Udaari’s actress disagreed with Reham’s opinion and called her words ‘derogatory remarks’.

“Just to expand your knowledge most of us are self-made and started from scratch just like myself and we are still working very hard to get us the deserved recognition as an art industry that is representing our country, peacefully and earning all of us immense respect and love around the globe.” “Feel free to apologise as us ‘celebrities’ other than being self-made/ hardworking happen to be very forgiving, kind-hearted and peaceful as well,” she added.