Resounding Rhythms — Alhamra pays tribute to global musicians on World Music Day’

The Lahore Arts Council orchestrated a magnificent evening of music as a heartfelt tribute to musicians from across the globe on World Music Day at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

The renowned Classical Singer Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullu graced the event as the chief guest. Chairman Alhamra, Qasim Ali Shah and Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Sagar, extended heartfelt appreciation to all the distinguished guests who adorned the occasion.

Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullu emphasized the unifying power of music, reminding everyone that it has the innate ability to make the world more beautiful and captivating.

The air was filled with enchantment as the teachers and talented students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts collaborated harmoniously to deliver a breath-taking musical performance. Their collective efforts resonated with the audience, eliciting thunderous applause and leaving an indelible impression.

Captivating melodies filled the air as the gifted performers showcased their brilliance on various instruments, including the guitar, sitar, flute, keyboard, tabla and many more. Each note reverberated with passion, captivating the hearts of all in attendance. The grand finale and splendid singing performance added an exquisite touch of allure to the event. The Academy Supervisor, Naveen Rooma, skilfully fulfilled the hosting duties, ensuring the event proceeded smoothly.

Chairman Alhamra, Qasim Ali Shah, while expressing his profound sentiments on this remarkable occasion, said that this day is a global tribute to the maestros who bestow the world with melodies that transcend boundaries and touch souls.

Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Sagar, in a heartfelt tribute, extended gratitude and recognition to musicians who have left an indelible mark on the planet. From the transcendent compositions of Ludwig van Beethoven, the legendary German composer, to the renowned Pakistani maestros such as Khawaja Khurshid Anwar, Wajahat Athray, Tafu, Nisar Bazmi others, Sagar acknowledged their invaluable contributions. Sagar admitted that the world is blessed with a symphony of exceptional talent through their unwavering dedication and artistic brilliance.

World Music Day is traditionally observed on June 20 each year.