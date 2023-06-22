Kartik Aaryan to recreate ‘Pasoori’ for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to recreate the ‘Coke Studio’ chart-topper ‘Pasoori’ in his forthcoming title ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ co-starring Kiara Advani.

As per an exclusive report from an Indian tabloid, Aaryan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala have planned a surprise for the cine-goers in the form of the mega-hit ‘Pasoori’ in their maiden collaboration.

Quoting the sources close to the development, the publication reported that they will be shooting the song today, June 21, days before the next week’s theatrical release of the title.

“The shoot will take place tomorrow and it will be shot in Mumbai over a period of two days,” the insider told the outlet on Tuesday, adding, “The set is being put up and the team is ready to unleash their final brahmastra in the release week.”

“The song, Pasoori, is extremely popular in the digital world and the team is hoping to recreate the same magic,” the source shared further.

Reportedly, the music of the film is one of its biggest highlights, and the makers plan to drop two more songs before the release.

As for the sophomore collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-star, Kiara Advani, the romance musical also features Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

The joint production of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, while, Sameer Vidwans helmed the direction of it. ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ is slated to hit theatres on June 29, coinciding with Eid-al-Adha weekend.