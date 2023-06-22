All social media accounts in the name of Anwar Maqsood are fake, clarifies son

Pakistan’s renowned writer Anwar Maqsood doesn’t have any social media account, his son musician Bilal Maqsood has clarified.

“All accounts in the name of my father are fake on social media, he said on his Twitter handle.

Posting the screenshot of a Twitter account made in the name of Anwar Maqsood, Bilal Maqsood said that this account is fake. “Actually, all accounts in his name are fake,” Bilal wrote in his tweet.

He added that the legendary writer isn’t on social media. However, only the videos of him are real. Bilal also clarified that the quotes attributed to his father on social media are also fake.

Anwar Maqsood is a notable Pakistani scriptwriter, television presenter, satirist and humorist. He is known for his work including super-hit television dramas “Aangan Terha,” “Sona Chandi,” and “Half Plate.”

The television celebrity also gave masterpieces stage plays. His plays “Sawa 14 August,” “Pawnay 14 August” and “Saadhay 14 August,” were highly praised by the audience.