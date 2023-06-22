Aamir, Salman, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Anupam Kher come together for a picture

A bunch of celebrities attended the grand wedding of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol to Drisha Acharya. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma, Shatrughan Sinha, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, among others, were present at the wedding reception. Anupam Kher clicked a couple of photos and shared them on social media.

Sharing a photo with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra, Anupam Kher wrote, “Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed….. Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! First pic clicked by @iambobbydeol!”

Actor Karan Deol finally tied the knot with his long time love Drisha Acharya on June 18. The wedding celebrations were in full swing this past week. On Sunday, after the rituals, a grand wedding reception was hosted by the Deols for the newlyweds.

On the work front, Karan Deol became the third-generation actor in the family and made his debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

He will next be seen in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2. He is the additional cast member along with the stars from the first film of the franchise – Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.