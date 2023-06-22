Comedy TV show host apologises for ‘vile’ comments against overseas Pakistanis

Vasay Chaudhry, the host of a private TV channel’s comedy show, has apologised for “vile and ridiculous” comments made by one of the guests in his recent show against the overseas Pakistanis. During the show, model Sara Neelum ridiculed the expats saying that overseas Pakistanis clad in cotton suits bragged about coming from a foreign country.

“Over there, they may be cleaning washrooms,” she added. Her remarks drew the ire of social media users who condemned her remarks and also criticised the show host for allowing the guest to pass such a vile statement against them.

“I want to publicly apologise on behalf of my whole team at #Mazaqraat ,a very stupid, vile and ridiculous comment was made recently about overseas Pakistani’s by one of the guests in our show which was followed up by an attempted joke by one of the comedians,” he wrote on his Twitter handle. He further said that a formal apology will be aired in tonight’s episode. “However, I wanted to personally apologise to all the Pakistanis living abroad. We Love you, even though you might not feel the same at this point,” he added. While netizens appreciated Chaudhry’s move to apologise for the inappropriate, some demanded the model do the same.