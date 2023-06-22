A ‘Twilight’ TV series in the works

Yes, a new dawn is set to break. More than a decade after the film adaptations of the Twilight saga reached an epic conclusion, a television series based on Stephenie Meyer’s four-part book series is reportedly in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming series is in the stages of early development over at Lionsgate Television.

As far as a possible network for the show goes, the nail-biting details have not been solidified quite yet, as the outlet noted that the series is in its infancy-which also means the timeline of when we should expect to sink our teeth into the new iteration remains to be seen. However, Meyer is expected to be on board for the project.

A spokesperson from Lionsgate has declined to comment.

The hair-raising news comes nearly 15 years after the first film instalment-which starred Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen-debuted in 2008. The first record-breaking instalment was soon followed by four sequels including New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and the 2012 conclusion, Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

It also comes nearly six years after Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer hinted that there could be more to come in the Twilight universe-but only with Meyer’s blessing. “There are a lot more stories to be told,” he said at the time, per Variety. “And we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories.”