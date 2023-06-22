Atif Aslam pays Rs 7.5million in tax

Renowned singer Atif Aslam paid Rs7.5 million tax to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). According to the report, the singer has paid tax in advance for the year 2023. Earlier, FBR had issued notice to the renowned singer to pay his tax in advance for year 2023 while income tax audit has also been started for the year 2020. FBR has asked singer Atif Aslam to give his box office accounts, bank statements and other important details for the audit. However, the singer has not yet provided the details to the FBR.