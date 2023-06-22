ECC approves Rs1.9bn technical supplementary grants

In addition to approving various summaries, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, here on Wednesday approved Rs1,914.83 million in technical supplementary grants for various ministries and divisions.

The cabinet committee meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry. According to the press statement, on the Ministry of Commerce summary ECC suspended Import conditions contained in Import Policy Order 2022 related to the import of Timber/Wood from the date of issuance of IPO 2022 to 31st October 2023 with direction to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to review the import policy and come up with suggestions to settle this issue.

The ECC also approved another summary of the Ministry of Commerce regarding amendment in the relevant clause in the Import Policy Order 2022 to allow government agencies to import pharmaceutical raw materials.

The Ministry of Energy( Power Division) submitted a summary regarding the Quarterly Tariff Adjustments of K-Electric and informed that as per National Electricity Policy 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies.

Accordingly, KE’s applicable uniform variable charge is required to be modified to maintain the uniform tariff across the country. The ECC approved a surcharge of Rs.1.52/unit to be recovered from K-Electric Consumers in 12 months. The ECC further allowed the release and utilization of the available budget of Rs76 billion as payment of arrears under different heads. The ECC considered another summary of the Ministry of Energy( Power Division) regarding the implementation of a revised circular debt management plan and utilization of Rs20.726 billion to government-owned power plants.

The committee after discussion authorized Power Division to utilize a one-time full amount out of the assignment account in relaxation of the limit of using Rs4 billion per month during June 2023 for the next five months and to ensure that there will be no more payment liability to IPPs for the period July 2023 to Nov 2023.

The ECC also considered and approved another summary of Power Division regarding the release of Rs. 56 billion as approved under revised CDMP against the AJ&K receivables. The ECC approved various Technical Supplementary Grants (TSG) including Rs. 567.120 million in favour of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for its development expenditure and Rs. 40 Million in favour of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for Cadet College Hasan Abdal for need-based scholarships to financially challenged students.