Nobel-winning economist calls for climate tax as carbon costs lives

Climate change driven by rich countries will cause mortality among poor nations to skyrocket, Nobel prize winning economist Esther Duflo warned in an interview with AFP, calling for a global tax.

The world has already warmed an average of nearly 1.2C since the mid-1800s, according to a report by global climate scientists released earlier this week, unleashing a devastating cascade of extreme weather from more intense heatwaves to severe storms. The continuing impact of the changing climate will result in 73 more deaths per 100,000 people by the end of the century, said Duflo, who specialises in issues of poverty at the College de France and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“This may seem an abstract figure but… it’s the equivalent of all the deaths from infectious diseases today,” said the 50-year-old said. “Each tonne of carbon that is put into the atmosphere costs human lives.” Hardest hit are the most vulnerable people and the world’s poorest countries, who have done little to contribute to the fossil fuel emissions that drive up temperatures. Parts of India saw temperatures above 44C (111F) in mid-April, with at least 11 deaths near Mumbai attributed to heat stroke on a single day. Since late 2020, countries in the Horn of Africa like Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia have been suffering the region’s worst drought in 40 years.