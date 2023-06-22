Discount World (DW) partners with Telenor Microfinance Bank (Easypaisa) for strategic alliance

The partnership aims to facilitate the large consumer-base of Easypaisa account holders in alliance with Discount World. Discount World (DW) – An organization that caters more than 13 million + customer base of all the leading banks, insurance industry, pharmaceuticals, financial institutes and corporate entities of Pakistan, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telenor Microfinance Bank (Easypaisa) – the first scheduled microfinance bank of Pakistan designed to operate as a fintech.

The collaboration between DW and Easypaisa is one revolutionary step forward aimed at facilitating the large consumer base of Easypaisa customers, and this strategic alliance can be termed as one major leap forward in this direction towards strengthening the digital payment platform of Pakistan. The MoU was signed by Mr. Sultan Richard, Chairman & CEO; Discount World, and Mr. Farhan Hassan, Head of Easypaisa, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Sultan Richard, Chairman & CEO DW, said, “We are delighted to partner with Pakistan’s leading digital payment platform, and while DW remains at the forefront of providing convenience to the customers of various institutes in Pakistan, today’s strategic alliance with Easypaisa is yet another step forward in this direction. This alliance will enable to provide added benefits to the large customer base of Easypaisa.” “We are confident that this partnership will play an instrumental role to our reach and confidence in the market,” added Sultan Richard.

The MoU signing ceremony was followed by a networking session where the senior officials from both organizations discussed the details of collaboration and exchanged ideas for future projects. Discount World – DW is the leading alliances aggregator of Pakistan. The forte of DW is to provide enterprise loyalty solution – services and to manage deals & discounts CVP (Customer Value Proposition) B2B & B2C via enabling it on banking channels & digital mobile application and other digital technology mediums. Discount World – DW has been offering beyond standard channel to the Pakistan’s & International corporate market. Discount World – DW has been catering more than 20 Million+ customer network base Nationwide- Pakistan, UAE & GCC Region and has been affiliated with 5000+ POS Active; along with top niche quality brands of Pakistan & global renowned brands.Discount World – DW tends to focus on being the corporate centric service provider as per to the corporate entity’s requirements & guidelines.