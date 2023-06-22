Veterans Rapinoe, Morgan named in USA World Cup squad

NEW YORK: Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan will play in their fourth Women’s World Cup alongside a number of new faces as United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski unveiled his squad on Wednesday ahead of their bid to win the title for the third time in a row. Nearly two decades sit between the oldest and youngest players, with 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson joining 37-year-old Rapinoe at the tournament starting on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Key defender Naomi Girma, 23, earned a spot after bursting on to the scene last year and uncapped 25-year-old midfielder Savannah DeMelo was a surprise inclusion.

Up front, Andonovski has put his faith in 22-year-old National Women’s Soccer League MVP Sophia Smith and 21-year-old Trinity Rodman along with the 33-year-old Morgan. Five players, Rapinoe, Morgan, midfielder Julie Ertz, defender Kelley O’Hara and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher were part of the victorious U.S. World Cup squads in 2015 and 2019. The top-ranked Americans are fielding one of their least experienced squads in recent memory, with 14 of the 23 players going to their first World Cup, compared to 11 in 2019 and seven in 2015. They have been hit hard by injuries, with leading scorer Mallory Swanson going down in April with a serious knee problem. Captain Becky Sauerbrunn said last week she would miss the tournament due to injury and midfielders Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis were also ruled out. Sam’s sister and fellow midfielder, Kristie Mewis, was included in the roster for her first World Cup at age 32. Her Gotham FC team mate, Lynn Williams, also made the cut for the global showpiece tournament for the first time at age 30.