Shrinking Exports

In any other country, contraction in exports, that too, by 14.72 per cent, from one of the largest industries should have sounded shrill alarm bells. But in Pakistan, just slight increases on the textile front are apparently enough to close our eyes to the bigger picture. Yes, there have been some slightly positive indicators in the demand for towels, largely as a result of improved orders from China and Bangladesh.

However, when it comes to a year-on-year comparison, the textile industry paints a bleak picture. Pakistan’s textile exports experienced a year-on-year decline of 20 per cent, driven by a 21 per cent decline in value-added products and a 19 per cent decrease in basic textiles.

That the leading export industry accounts for a large share of the workforce-trained and untrained-further adds to the worries. As countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam and neighbouring India perfected their pitch to become a niche destination for major designers, our government is not yet ready to address the serious threat to already depleting foreign reserves. The decline has been driven by multiple factors including soaring energy costs, increasing cost of raw materials, and a global economic slowdown. The cumulative effects are causing a surge in the cost of production. It does not need to be explained why the fast-shrinking textile exports are likely to hurt the already festering wounds of the economy.

One of the major factors is the unavailability of raw materials. The industry is forced to reduce employees as the output has dropped due to a lack of raw materials and increasing production costs. The decline in cotton production, impelled by recent floods, is another predicament. Resultantly, many units have either closed production or are losing resolve to stay in the fight. An unprecedented scale of layoffs threatens the livelihoods of millions exasperated by their battle to put food on the table.

Adding insult to injury, the government has made the issuance of letters of credit difficult for the import of raw materials. The withdrawal of concessions on energy tariffs has further exacerbated the situation. According to the textiles and apparel policy 2020-25, the textile exports target for the current fiscal year has been set at $25 billion, but the writing on the wall tells a different story. It does not take much to warrant a guess about whether these dismal readings would prompt a response from those sitting at the helm of the affairs. After all, many have acquired quite a reputation for sleeping through crisis after crisis. *