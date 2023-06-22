Dismal Rankings

It is difficult to imagine life for Pakistani women as anything other than a cesspool of unfulfilled dreams-countless capable women in this country have been confined to their homes and systematically kept from achieving what is more than possible under different circumstances. Pakistan persistently ranks among the worst countries in the world in terms of gender parity-this time, coming in at a tragic 142 out of 146 countries in the WEF’s Global Gender Gap Report, only performing better than war-torn Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan.

While it is undeniable that the women’s rights movement is growing every year in Pakistan, even crossing class barriers that were previously assumed impenetrable, the mainstream discourse has largely failed at accommodating space for women. Even in the presence of legislation that seemingly protects a woman’s right to lead a free life, enforcement remains a key issue in large swathes of Pakistan, still deeply entrenched in parochial tribalism. Society at large is organised around patriarchal structures that relegate women to the sidelines, both at home and in the workplace, that is if they are afforded the luxury of a job at all. Indeed, this is not altogether surprising for a country where conservative hardliners routinely slander the Aurat March whose sole objective is to make public spaces more accessible for Pakistan’s women. What is even more concerning is that instead of the upward trajectory that many other counties in Asia have experienced, woman’s participation in the labour force is fast declining in Pakistan-dropping from 24% in 2016 to 22% in 2021, well below the rates for countries with similar income levels and resulting in a significant loss of productivity.

While educated women struggle to enter and stay in the workforce, women with lower education levels face more severe limitations and find themselves being entirely excluded from the narrative. Indeed, women find themselves entangled in a culture of violence that seeks to surveil and police every aspect of their lives but offers unconditional immunity to men. Without structural interventions and policy solutions that make gender parity their priority, women in Pakistan don’t stand a chance at a decent life, finding that their aspirations have been dashed before even being realized. *