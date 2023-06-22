Letter to CJ Faez Isa

Honourable Justice Qazi Faez Isa, I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I write to you today as a concerned citizen and a practising advocate of the High Court to express my deep concerns regarding the current state of Pakistan’s judiciary and the alarming issues that have come to light.

Firstly, I would like to highlight the distressing fact that Pakistan’s judiciary has been ranking poorly in terms of its effectiveness and transparency in recent years. This decline in the judicial system’s reputation is a matter of great concern for every citizen who believes in the rule of law and justice. As the highest authority within the judiciary, I implore you to take immediate action to address this situation and restore faith in the judicial system.

Equally concerning is the involvement of bar-elected members in this game. It is disheartening to observe how some members of the legal profession, who are elected by their peers to represent the interests of the legal community, have succumbed to corruption and compromised the principles they were entrusted to uphold. This involvement tarnishes

the reputation of the legal fraternity and erodes the public’s faith in the integrity of the justice system.

Moreover, recently leaked audios that have surfaced in the public domain have shaken the confidence of the people in the integrity of our judges. These audios allegedly reveal conversations indicating a disturbing level of influence, corruption, and unethical behaviour within the judicial system. Such revelations not only undermine the credibility of the judiciary but also erode public trust in the fairness of the legal process.

The judiciary, as an independent and impartial institution, should remain separate from political influences.

Furthermore, the unfortunate trend of judges aligning themselves with political parties is a matter of great concern. The judiciary, as an independent and impartial institution, should remain separate from political influences to ensure fairness and justice for all. When judges become party to political affiliations, it raises doubts about their ability to render unbiased judgments and uphold the rule of law.

Moreover, the resort to military courts to handle recent cases is indeed a reflection of the failure of the civil judicial system. While it is true that the military courts may provide a sense of swift justice, it is also a clear indication that the civil courts have failed to address the issues efficiently and effectively. This is a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive reforms within the judiciary to restore its credibility and efficiency.

I urge you, as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan, to launch a thorough investigation into these leaked audios and take strict disciplinary actions against any judges found to be involved in misconduct. It is crucial to protect the reputation of the judiciary by ensuring that those responsible for any wrongdoing face the consequences of their actions.

Another crucial issue that plagues our judicial system is the problem of nepotism in the appointment of judges. The

perception that influential connections and personal relationships play a significant role in the appointment process is deeply troubling. This perception not only undermines the principle of meritocracy but also raises questions about the fairness and impartiality of the judiciary. Steps must be taken to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in the process of judicial appointments.

I urge you to initiate a comprehensive reform process to establish a merit-based appointment system, where competence and integrity are the primary criteria for selecting judges. Implementing transparent procedures, independent oversight and a rigorous evaluation process will g a long way in dispelling doubts about nepotism and enhancing the public’s trust in the judiciary. As a citizen, I have immense faith in the judiciary’s potential to uphold justice and ensure the rights of all individuals.

However, for the judiciary to be effective and command the respect it deserves, it must address these pressing

concerns. I believe that under your leadership, the judiciary can regain its standing and serve as a beacon of hope and justice for the people of Pakistan.

I humbly request you consider these concerns seriously and take appropriate actions to restore the public’s faith in our judiciary. Your tenure as Chief Justice of Pakistan presents a unique opportunity to usher in a new era of transparency, integrity, and accountability within our judicial system. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I wish you all the best in your endeavours to uphold justice in our nation.

The writer is an advocate of the High Court.